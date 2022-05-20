Court sentences Dane to death by hanging for killing his wife, daughter





By Onozure Dania

A Denmark man Peter Nielsen was Friday sentenced to death by hanging, by a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, (TBS), for killing his Nigerian wife Zainab and three-year-old daughter Petra.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, gave the verdict, after finding Nielsen guilty of the offence of murder

The judge held” It is the judgment of the court that you Peter Nielsen, is found guilty of the murder of Zainab and Petra Nielsen of April 5, 2018.

“I hereby pronounce that you Peter Nielsen, shall be hanged by the neck till death, may God have mercy on you,” she said.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, found him guilty of counts one and two of murder preferred against him by Lagos state.

The Judge who began reading the judgment at 11: 10am, after taking appearances of the prosecution counsel Adebayo Haroun and the defence counsel Uyi Giwa- Osaigie, finished delivering the judgment after 5 hours plus.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, held that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper