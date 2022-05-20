CSR: Sanwo-Olu tasks corporate organisations to emulate Airtel





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Juliet Umeh

lagos—The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has challenged other corporate organisations to copy Airtel in executing their corporate social responsibility, CSR.

The governor, who threw the challenge during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ”Touching Lives” programme in Lagos, said Airtel’s relentless support towards less privileged Nigerians, was commendable, describing the telco as a role model to all.

Security threat: How residents, Oniru pushed Sanwo-Olu to ban Okada in 15 local councils

Represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egubem, the governor said: “Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the Government in raising a sustainable nation…. Therefore, as individuals and organizations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper