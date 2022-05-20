Edo street residents obstruct okada operations as thunderstorm kills one





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A middle aged man whose name could not be ascertained as at press time but popularly called MC has been reportedly killed by thunderstorm along Aibanegbe Street, Off New Lagos Road, opposite Evidence of the Gospel Church in Benin City.

The incident that was said to have happened during a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening also left others injured and some with lacerations in their hand and legs.

As a result, residents in the street on Thursday insisted that there would be no commercial motor cycle working in the area as the lightning reportedly hit the victims when they ran to take shelter from the rain in a platform normally used by commercial motor cyclists in the street.

Some have attributed the incident to the use of phones during the rain while others said there is more to it.

A resident of the area who simply gave his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper