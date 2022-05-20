FG approves tax reliefs, other incentives for Startups





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Executive Council has approved a plan to incentivise and further harness Nigeria’s digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

This followed the presentation of a memo by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The approval, according to the ministry will enable the implementation of strategies to encourage and support the development and growth of more Innovation-Driven Enterprises (IDEs), which have the potential to create millions of additional jobs in the country.

This will also help to develop innovative solutions to societal problems, and rapidly grow, as well as diversify the Nigerian economy, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

The ministry said a number of the proposed strategies resulted from recommendations that were made at an interactive forum held on 22nd February 2022, where the Honourable Minister led a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper