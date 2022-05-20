FUTA VC: ASUU members divided over rejection of new Vice Chancellor





Dayo Johnson , Akure

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) of Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) are divided over the appointment of the first female Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji.

Recall that some concerned members of the union recently kicked against the appointment of Oladiji, but the leadership of the union have come out to dissociated the union from the position of Concerned Members of Senate, over the appointment of the VC.

Recall also that the Non-Academic Staff of the University, last week expressed satisfaction with the processes that led to the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

The workers under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprises of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), said from the available records, Professor Oladiji is the most qualified and came top in the selection process.

However, the Chairman of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper