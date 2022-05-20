Those who made PDP become opposition party in 2015 shouldn’t be rewarded with presidential ticket – Wike





By Steve Oko

Rivers State Governor and one of the leading presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that members of the party who sabotaged it in 2015 by forming the New PDP which led to the party’s defeat at the general election should not be rewarded with the party’s presidential ticket in 2023.

Wike who made the declaration while addressing Abia PDP delegates and stakeholders at the Banquet hall Umuahia, said PDP should look at the antecedents of all those jostling for its presidential flag, and rejected all those who had worked against the party in the past.

” When they ask you to vote for them, ask them those who worked against PDP in 2015? Who are those that formed New PDP in 2015?

” Who are those who told Nigerians that Buhari was the Messiah? Who were those who made PDP to lose election that we are now struggling to get back to power?”

Wike urged the delegates to weigh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper