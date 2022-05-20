[Vanguard Awards] Bashorun Askia Ogieh: Quintessential politician, bridge builder





SPECIAL REPORT

By Adekunle Adekoya

For many, Bashorun Hon. Askia Ogieh (JP) is an astute political emancipator, whose stratagem stems from the politics of all ages, unlike his contemporaries who cling to a particular lifestyle, his leadership role, attitude, role to issues and policies is dynamic.

That uncommon feat has sustained his ego, albeit his humane nurturing in his growing days as a young enthusiastic, brave, blunt and philanthropic personality.

He was born on September 12, 1962, in Uweye Community, the User Kingdom in Isoko South local government area of Delta State and had his early education far away from his home place at Benin City, Iwo, New Bussa and Ishokun Baptist Day School, Oyo, Oyo State, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and his West African School Certificate, WASC, at Uzere Grammar School, Uzere. Ogieh opted for a career in banking after a working experience at the NTA/NTPC, Lagos. He studied at the Chartered Institute of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper