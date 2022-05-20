[Vanguard Awards] Bishop Margaret Idahosa: Driven by passion for humanity





SPECIAL REPORT

By Kenneth Ehijiator

BISHOP Margaret Benson-Idahosa is the wife of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, founder of Church of God Mission Int’l. Inc, CGMI. She serves currently as the Presiding Bishop of the ministry, with several branches and hundreds of thousands of members worldwide.

She also pastors the 5,000 capacity Faith Miracle Centre Church, where multiple services are held weekly. Born July 29, 1943, into the royal lineage of Benin Kingdom, Margaret was ordained into the ministry on May 24, 1983, and consecrated Bishop on April 5, 1998. This position makes her the first female Pentecostal Bishop of a ministry in Africa.

Bishop Margaret has preached the message of Jesus Christ in more than 140 nations, covering the entire continents of the world. Her vision and mission are to “reach the unreached” irrespective of their location. Although the church was involved in humanitarian service before the demise of her husband in 1998, she has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper