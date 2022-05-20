[Vanguard Awards] Justice Fati Abubakar: Advancing women’s cause





By Henry Ojelu

FORMER Nigerian First Lady and wife of ex-Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Justice Fatima Abubakar, (retd) was born on April 12, 1951, as the second child of Alhaji Umaru Audi, the late first Waziri of Minna, and Hajia Nana Asmau (daughter of the late Sarkin Hausawa of Minna) in Minna, Niger State.

Her Lordship is the eldest daughter of her parents. Following Hausa tradition, she was taken away from her parents and brought up by her father’s elder sister, Hajia Hadiza. Her father was a highly educated administrative officer who ensured she got the finest education.

She began her early education at Christian Missionary School, Kaduna before proceeding to Queen Elizabeth School, QES, Ilorin in 1965 and later to Federal Government College, Sokoto from 1970-1971. After finishing high school, she gained admission to the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife to study law and graduated in 1975 with her LLB. Justice Abubakar began her career in law…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper