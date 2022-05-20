[Vanguard Awards] TAIWO AFOLABI: Icon of maritime sector, industrial plutocrat





Dr. Taiwo Afolabi

By Adekunle Adekoya

AS the world of hospitality reeled from the global coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t seem like the most auspicious time to launch one of the country’s few five star hotels. Still, this was exactly what Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, one of the many subsidiaries of SIFAX Group, did, and with unprecedented success. At the helm of affairs of this quiet giant of an indigenous group of companies is a quiet giant of a man. Barr. Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, who with over 34 years spanning various political dispensations, created a truly original Nigerian conglomerate whose character is similar to his own.

At its inception the company, then operating as SIFAX Nigeria Limited, began as a freight forwarding agency in Lagos, Nigeria, rendering such services as haulage and warehousing operations, as well as adjunct import and export support services. Armed with degrees in International Law and Shipping Management, Afolabi led the organisation’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper