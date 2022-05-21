2023: Nigeria’s next president must pay attention to restructuring —Tambuwal





Aminu Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal yesterday said the next president of the country must pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism.

Tambuwal who stated this in Asaba while addressing PDP delegates, said that without addressing the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country cannot move forward.

He said, “I believe that the next President of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring. It’s high time we sat down and engaged on how best we can achieve efficient management and governance of the country, so that Nigeria can work for all of us. I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to states and local governments.

“I believe that for us to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper