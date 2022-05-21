2023 Presidency: Lawan in South-South to woo party delegates





.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan as part of his campaign tour across the states, yesterday stormed the South-South, this time Calabar, the Cross River State Capital and Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital

Lawan’s visit to the two states in the South-South region of the country was in continuation of his consultations and campaign to solicit more support for his presidential bid ahead of the upcoming primaries of the APC

The President of the Senate who met with the party leaders and delegates in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, urged them to consider his impeccable credentials for the job and what he has to offer if given the ticket of his party.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, at the two locations, Lawan who told the delegates that he was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper