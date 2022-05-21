2023: Wike, Okowa, Ayade, Udom battle to install successors 





•C’RIVER: Ayade picks Otu; Imoke, Duke groups fight

•DELTA: Okowa picks his battle, Ibori strong-willed; Omo-Agege, Nwaoboshi fence-off rivals

•A’IBOM: Udom controls PDP; Akpabio, Akpanudoedehe clash over APC

•RIVERS: Wike keeps contenders guessing; Amaechi, Abe continue face-off

File image

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emma Una and Chioma Onuegbu

THE two-term tenures of four South-South governors: Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); and Ben Ayade (Cross-River) will end May, next year, but their their states are embroiled in intra-party supremacy battles and manoeuvrings for successors.

Three of the governors: Wike and Udom want to go pick the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 elections, while Ayade, who cast off PDP for All Progressive Congress, APC, May, last year, is also gunning for the presidential ticket of his new party. Only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper