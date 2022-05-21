APC:Can Nigeria ever right this wrong?





By Tony Eluemumor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) political party and its President Mohammadu Buhari-administration has proved to be a medicine worse than the disease it was voted into power to cure.

APC, carrying aloft a beacon of hope, approached Nigerians begging for votes. It posed as a salvation army primed to jostle against every ill that has subjugated Nigeria, defeat those destablising and demeaning Nigeria.

APC ticket hinged on Tinubu and three other aspirants – Tumsah, pioneer APC National Secretary

Most of all it promised to free Nigeria from the shackles of ineffective governance and its sundry symptoms such as runaway inflation occasioned by a ruinously worthless Naira, dead education sector, electricity supply that had remained shamefully, alarmingly and disastrously low as it hovered around the 3000 megawatts mark for some three decades even as Nigeria’s population increased exponentially and it stymied the industrial and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper