Court sentences Dane to death by hanging for killing Nigerian wife, daughter 





By Onozure Dania

A citizen of Denmark Peter Nielsen was yesterday sentenced to death by hanging, by a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, (TBS), for killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab and three-year-old daughter Petra.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, gave the verdict, after finding Nielsen guilty of the offence of murder .

The judge held that, “it is the judgment of the court that you Peter Nielsen, is found guilty of the murder of Zainab and Petra Nielsen on April 5, 2018. I hereby pronounce that you Peter Nielsen, shall be hanged by the neck till death; may God have mercy on you”.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile found him guilty of counts one and two of murder preferred against him by Lagos state.

The Judge who began reading the judgment at 11: 10am, after taking appearances of the prosecution counsel Adebayo Haroun and the defence counsel,| Uyi Giwa- Osaigie, finished…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper