DELTA 2023: Okowa flies without perching





•Powers behind guber aspirants

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

FOR some months now, a group of top politicians and strategists scheming to outfox Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State have employed practically every trick in the book to curry his support and let slip his favorite for the party’s 2023 governorship ticket.

Though the imposing collection has its own preferred candidate, it fathoms the huge power of a sitting governor to determine his successor. Unfortunately and confusingly to the assemblage, Okowa did not buy into its idea and does not look likely, five days to the party’s May 25 governorship primaries.

Ibori style

During his time as governor, 1999-2007, Chief James Ibori, from Delta Central senatorial district (Urhobo), who is the leader of the ruling Ibori PDP political family in the state which Okowa and others belong, exploited his power to decide the party’s…





