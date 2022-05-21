



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

There are conflicting stories on the position of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

It was earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari may have appended his signature to the piece of legislation.

Some online platforms, on Saturday, published a story claiming that the President had already signed the bill, which was transmitted to him last week Friday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Jide Omowarare was reported to have hinted that the President may have signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

But contrary to the report, more than one official source has debunked the report saying it was untrue and that the bill could not have been a signed-in secret.

The sources also wondered when the bill was signed into law as the President had been out of the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper