House of Assembly primaries:  Leadership crisis prevents Anambra PDP from participating





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE House of Assembly primaries for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which took place across the country Monday could not take place in Anambra State due to the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

Immediate past state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said the botched ad hoc delegates congress which ought to have produced those to elect the House of Assembly candidates was the reason the exercise did not take place in Anambra State yesterday.

According to Nwobu, some people in the party have been working tirelessly to frustrate and prevent the party from presenting candidates for the 2023 general elections.

He, however, said the delegates congress would take place on Tuesday next week, after which the primaries for the House of Assembly candidates would follow.

He appealed to the aspirants not to be discouraged by the current challenges, assuring them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper