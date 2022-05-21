I’ll secure Nigeria if elected president — Lawan, Senate President





Senate President Lawan

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Senate President and 2023 presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan has said that there is no denying the fact that the President Muhammadu led administration has recorded low successes in many areas.

Lawan however, promised to intensify efforts on those areas, particularly, on uniting the country while tackling of terrorism and other forms of criminalities if elected president in 2023.

The Senate President made the remark on Thursday while addressing delegates in Katsina State ahead of the forthcoming APC primaries to elect its candidate for the 2023 general elections.

According to Lawan, “this administration is our administration, it is the administration of the APC. From 2015 to date, we have recorded successes in some areas, we have half successes in some areas and we have low or very low successes in many areas.

“My administration by the special grace of God when we get there,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper