Nigeria on edge as Buhari, govs decide party presidential flag bearer; Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi, Nwajiuba favoured





By Emmanuel Aziken

The race for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC was this weekend entering the final stretch with the presidency and the party’s governors engaged in a battle of wits with one another in the battle to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s potential successor.

Also in close contest for the ticket are the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Despite the fact that 25 aspirants collected and returned the expression of interest and nomination forms, the race was this weekend narrowing down to four aspirants with Tinubu and Osinbajo prominent among the quartet.

The other two still walking in the shadows are the choices of the governors’ camp and that of the president. The identity of these two were beginning to emerge and are bound to crystalise in the days ahead.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper