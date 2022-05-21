Police arrest 6 suspected killers of David Imoh, 7 others in Lagos





The Police Command in Lagos State on Friday said that it arrested 13 suspected criminals in the last one month in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, said this while briefing newsmen on activities of the command in the month under review.

Alabi said among those arrested,were six commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, who were allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of a Sound Engineer, David Imoh, in the Lekki area of the state.

According to the CP, On 12th of May, 2022, at about 6.30 a.m. at Studio 24, Lekki, Lagos, an Okada rider (name withheld) had a quarrel with his two passengers over fare.

“In the heat of the argument, the Okada man and his cohorts violently attacked David Imoh, killed him, and set his remains ablaze.

“A total of six suspects have been arrested and the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Alabi said that within the same period…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper