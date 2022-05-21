The Bro Felix Obuah I Know





By: Jerry Needam

To describe my boss, Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, in a single piece, could be herculean. You will need to juggle the brain because he is a man of many parts, and you do not know where to begin! But as a popular axiom says, a day begins a story.

A lot has been said, written and, perhaps, recorded about this enigmatic personage that has become a household name across Rivers State, Nigeria and even in other parts of the world. There is unarguably no part of the country where his name does not ring a bell.

I first set my eyes on Bro. Felix Obuah in 2004, during an assignment at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) Council in Omoku, the local government headquarters. That was the same year that my newspaper, National Network hit the newsstand.

Bro. Obuah was the Executive Chairman of ONELGA at the time, and when he eventually addressed us (journalists) at the event, his personality revealed a man with an admirable mien – a friendly, modest,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper