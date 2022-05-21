The inside story of AMVCA 2022





.

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

While the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, which was held last Saturday night, in Lagos, is still generating buzz in different quarters, it’s safe to say that the biggest attraction of the night was not the presentation of awards to the winners.

Rather, it was a combination of the red carpet style provided by celebrities of all stripes and activities preceding the night which were not captured on camera.

The stars not only set the show on fire in their show-stopping ensembles and flawless makeup but also, stepped out on the night to play and perhaps, to showcase their latest wardrobe acquisitions. However, the real takeaway of the night was the happenings within and outside the venue of the show. From the commencement of the show till its closing, the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, the venue of AMVCA suddenly became busier than ever with many guests flooding the place in their tens of thousands to capture a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper