Ukraine-Russia crisis: AfDB approves $1.5 bn facility to support Africa’s food system





The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s Board has approved a US$ 1.5 billion facility to support African countries deal with the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war impacting food prices and availability.

Mr Philip Boahen, AfDB’s Chief Agriculture Policy Economist and Coordinator of Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme at AfDB, said this at Tamale, Ghana, on Saturday.

Boahen said the facility is expected to reach over 20 million African farmers to deal with the food shortfall.

The Bank, on its website, also said that with the disruption of food supplies arising from the war, Africa now faces a shortage of at least 30 million metric tonnes of food.

AfDB said that food like wheat, maize, and soybeans imported from both countries were majorly affected by the war.

According to the Bank, the US$1.5 billion, an African Emergency Food Production Facility, is an unprecedented comprehensive initiative to support smallholder farmers in filling the food…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper