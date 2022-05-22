2023: I’m still in presidential race —Lawan





.

…Says he’ll emerge APC candidate

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Senate President and presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ahmad Lawan, Sunday, said he was still in the race.

He spoke on the heels of reports in some quarters that he had withdrawn from the presidential race to pursue another term in the senate.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, Lawan dismissed the possibility of running for another term in the Yobe East Senatorial district

He described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race and accused those behind the reports of being jittery about his popularity, regional acceptance and dominance of political space.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja read thus: “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper