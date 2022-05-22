2023: we are aware of your capacity, Ganduje tells Lawan





Lawan begs Kano to swing in his favour

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has commended the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan for his sterling qualities and contributions toward the stability of politics and governance in the country, noting they are fully aware of his capacity.

Governor Ganduje described Kano state as a swing state in party primaries and even in presidential elections and declared that Kano State would swing when it is ready to swing.

He spoke on Saturday night while Lawan was on a visit to see the party delegates in Kano ahead of the upcoming Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress(APC) scheduled for end of this month.

Lawan and his campaign team were received at the Aminu Kano International Airport by Ganduje himself amidst a mammoth crowd of party supporters who thronged the airport and routes with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper