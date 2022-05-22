A glossary of political terms





We are now right in the middle of an intense political season. There are many women and young people who want to enter into the political arena but find it difficult to make much progress. They find things confusing and don’t know who or what to believe.

They also come across a lot of new terms and jargon which takes them time to understand. Many times, they have to provide answers when they didn’t even fully grasp the question. There are also quite a number of veteran politicians who need to keep up with the times. I hope this mostly Nigeria-specific glossary (it is not in alphabetical order) will help, and that you can relate to it regardless of where your political farm is.

1. ‘GODFATHER’

The Godfather is real, he is not a myth. You will find people who will tell you a Godfather is not necessary for you to succeed in politics. If you agree, you have failed already, you don’t have to take my word for it. A Godfather doesn’t have to be rich…





