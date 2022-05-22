APC Convention: Without Fayemi, S’West will lose out — Arise





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Senator Ayo Arise is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ekiti State who, in 2007, represented Ekiti North in the Senate. In this interview, Arise describes Ekiti State governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as South-West’s best candidate for President. He adds that the hike in APC’s cost of nomination form would deter politicians who used to sponsor multiple aspirants only to get them to step down at the dying minute.

Your party, the APC, recently, came under a wave of backlash for its high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms. What is your take on that?

Well, I believe it was to ensure that only serious aspirants are entertained. From experience, most people who obtained forms in the past particularly those with deep pockets, they ended up buying forms for several people with the hope that they might have to go into some arrangement of consensus and their surrogate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper