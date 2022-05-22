Blame Ohanaeze for Nnamdi Kanu’s fate — Umahi





Governor David Umahi

By Anayo Okoli

EBONYI State governor and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, Mr David Umahi, has lamented insecurity in the South-East and blamed it on what he described as unnecessary politics among leaders in the region.

Umahi also blamed the Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the failure to politically resolve the case of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the apex Igbo socio-cultural body refused to follow up the discussions established by the South-East Governors with President Muhammadu Buhari for a political solution for Kanu’s case.

The governor, who spoke in Abakaliki at the weekend while hosting members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, regretted that unnecessary politics had scuttled all security and peace efforts initiated by leaders in the South-East.

On why South-East Governors appear not to be working together to tackle the security challenges in the region…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper