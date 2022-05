By Emmanuel Okogba

A resilient Manchester City came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa and retained their title, ending Liverpool’s hopes of achieving a quadruple this season.

In almost what seemed like a repeat of 2012 when Aguero left it late, City had to throw everything they had to grind out the result.

The post Breaking: Man City win 2021/22 Premier League season appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper