DEMOCRACY, SOVEREIGNTY AND A UNITED NIGERIA: Is right to self-determination viable option?





Nigerian Flag

By Olisa Enebeli Imegwu

Wherever and whenever a people or a society consciously acquiesces in the denial of justice in a representative democracy, the following are bound to occur.

Corruption of the institutions of Governance, Nepotism/Tribalism, Politicization of the Traditional Institution of Governance.

The aberration of patriotism culminates to the waning of the quest for nationhood. It calls into question the unity of Nigeria and makes its existence negotiable. Note that the separation arising from a right to self-determination, as an option, is one to be negotiated through dialogue for a peaceful result and not by war or violence.

History, for example, is replete with peaceful separations exemplified in those of the USA from UK (1776), Belgium from Netherlands (1830), Singapore from Malaysia (1965), East Timor from Indonesia (2002), Ireland from UK (1921), Eritrea from Ethiopia, South Sudan from Sudan, USSR broken into Russia and several…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper