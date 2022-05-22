ENERGY TRANSITION: Why Nigeria is paying attention to gas —Okwuosa, Oilserv Chairman





By Edirin Ejoh

Emeka Okwuosa is the Executive Chairman of Oilserv Limited, Frazimex Energy Services Limited, Frazimex Engineering Limited, Frazpower Limited and Frazoil Limited. He is

not only an engineer involved in the construction of high-tech industrial facilities, he is also a farmer with a thirst for solving Nigeria’s food insecurity nightmare through his company, Excel Farms Limited. He speaks on ongoing development of gas and energy transition among other industry issues.

What is the rationale behind Oilserv’s participation in Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, and your thoughts on energy transition?

The aim is usually to interact with the rest of the world on issues that concern oil and gas and by implication, energy. And a lot was learned today during the comment session that we sponsored. We usually sponsor this season every year to share our view with other OTC attendees.

This year, the focus is on energy transition and how it impacts the growth of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper