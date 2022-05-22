May 29, 2023 is sacrosanct





May Day amid strike fevers

IT is strange that the two plaintive appeals for the sidelining of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 As Altered) have come from respected and eminent elders who are also seasoned constitutional lawyers.

On April 23, 2022, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) called for an interim government which would be asked to give Nigeria a new constitution to re-lay the foundation for a workable nation.

Last week, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) in a television interview, claimed that the Constitution allows President Muhammadu Buhari to extend his tenure by six months if that is what he needs to deal with the security challenges facing the nation.

We can understand the frustration that might have led these well-meaning senior citizens to prescribe extra-constitutional panaceas in the interest of the nation. But we strongly believe that if faithfully followed, the 1999 Constitution can lead us through to a successful transfer of power at all…





