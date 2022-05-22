Nigeria 2023: The Saraki Agenda





Senator Bukola Saraki

By Gerald Onwuka

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for February 2023. Many, I am sure would be wishing for events to fast track so they can hopefully wash away the current tide of hardship, uncertainty, and the fathomless level of insecurity brought upon the citizens by the current APC-led administration. Obviously, promises and decrees made by the country’s past and present leaders, most especially the Presidential kinds, at various points in time, to positively transform Nigeria into a country other African countries would want to be like, have all failed.

Recent events in the country, have been mostly negative, and constantly reaffirm the stance by many, at home and overseas, that Nigeria is on a time bomb and as such needs urgent rescuing. Of course, who else is best to save the country from total collapse than the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki?

You can tell; can’t you? That as soon as the ex-Kwara governor declared his intention…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper