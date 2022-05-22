Seek specific divine intervention





By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, the month of Grace is winding down but the Grace of God will never wind down in your life provided you remain connected to the Almighty God.

As human beings we all have limitations. There are many issues that we cannot resolve ourselves. Even medial science is limited that was why no one had the answer to Covid19 when it first surfaced.

Man is limited but God is unlimited and that makes it clear to us that no issue is beyond God to resolve.

Often times we have prayed, “ O God intervene in my situation”. A great prayer point. However, sometimes we need to be specific.

What area do you need God’s intervention?

You need to be specific. When you are specific, it is another way of placing your priority before the Lord.

God’s specific intervention often manifests in amazing testimony. Once people begin to doubt, saying “ is it true, is it possible”, just know that what you have is a great testimony.

Let me start by sharing with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper