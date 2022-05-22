Shareholders hail Seplat Energy performance





Seplat

Laud Orjiako as he retires.

Ratify appointment of 3 new Non-Executive Directors

By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc, a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) currently have commended the performane of the company over the years despite operating environment challenges.

At the 9th Annual General Meeting. AGM held in Ikoyi, Lagos, the shareholders gave their approval for the dividend payment of $0.10 per share and praised Dr A.B. C Orjiako’s 13 years as Seplat Chairman as well as laud his retirement from the board.

Climate change: Commendations as Seplat begins bid to plant 5m trees in 5years

The shareholders also approved the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors

Meanwhile, after the AGM the board elected Mr Basil Omiyi as its new independent non executive Chairman.

The financial year report showed an increase in profit before tax…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper