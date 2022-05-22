Spurs earn Champions League return after four years wait





Tottenham Hotspur secured a fourth-placed finish and Son Heung-min won a share of the Golden Boot award thanks to a 5-0 victory at Norwich City.

Spurs took a 16th-minute lead when Rodrigo Bentancur broke in behind the Norwich defence and squared for Dejan Kulusevski to tap in.

Bentancur was again the provider to cross for Harry Kane to head in on 32 minutes and become the Premier League’s joint-highest goalscorer in final-day matches.

Kulusevski scored his second of the match with a sublime strike after 64 minutes, cutting inside and finding the top corner.

Son made it an afternoon to saviour as he scored twice in six minutes to finish the campaign on 23 goals, level with Mohamed Salah, who scored a late goal for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The win means Spurs finish with 71 points, two above Arsenal, earning UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since 2018/19. Norwich are relegated as the bottom club with 22…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper