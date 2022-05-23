2023: SDP cautions members against campaign of calumny





By James Ogunnaike

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ogun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has cautioned its members not to engage in a campaign of calumny against any politician or political party ahead of the 2023 election in the state

The State Chairman of the party, Yinka Ola-Williams, who handed down the warning shortly after unveiling new executive members of the party in the state, said the party will not engage in any campaign of calumny against any political party or individual, but rather run an issue-based campaign ahead of the general elections.

Ola-Williams added that the purpose of unveiling the new executive was to register and make citizens aware of the party’s structures in the 236 wards and 20 local government areas of the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is the unveiling of the new executive in the state and we are trusting God and we are hoping that our nation and our state will be a better place than our youth…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper