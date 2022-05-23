



By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, postponed indefinitely, the screening of its presidential aspirants earlier slated for Monday, May 23.

Though no reason was given for the alteration of its timetable, the party has been consistent in violating its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

2023: PDP has cleared me for presidential poll — Anakwenze

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka said a new date will be announced in due course.

The statement reads: “The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress APC earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

The post APC postpones presidential screening indefinitely appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper