Arthur Nzeribe, A Common Denominator In The Political Lexicon Of Nigeria, Says Uzodimma

Hope Uzodimma with his wife, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma today, paid their last respects to one of Imo cum Nigeria’s political icon, Late Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, the Governor describing him as a common political denominator in the lexicon of Nigeria.

While addressing the congregation at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Oguta during the funeral service for Late Senator Nzeribe, Governor Hope Uzodimma eulogized the late Senator for his impactful role in the advancement of democracy in the country.

In addition to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, other prominent Imolites and Nigerians who were present to pay their last respect to the late Senator were: former Governor Ikedi Ohakim and his wife Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Ohakim; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and his wife; Chairman of Imo State Elders Council, HRM Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former INEC Chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu.

Others in attendance were the Speaker of Imo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper