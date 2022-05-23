Breaking silence on sexual, domestic violence via arts





Wana Udobang beside one of her installations during the ‘Dirty Laundry’ exhibition in Lagos

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Right from the door of the Whitespace Hall, you could see women sitting in twos, doing their laundry and chatting, live. While admiring the innovativeness in such activity, the hanging poems beckon you to Wana Udobang’s “Dirty Laundry”, an exhibition conceived as an insight into private entanglements.

In all ramifications, Nigeria’s charming poet, Wana Udobang’s mixed media installation exhibition- “Dirty Laundry”, offers a refreshing viewpoint on visual art exhibition presentation. It is as unique as it is innovative, laying credence to art evolving as a viable tool to drive transformation in the society. The beautifully constructed verses connect personal narratives, histories, experiences, and imaginaries as a form of relief for the poet and the viewer.

Udobang, a multidisciplinary creative, took her installation’s title from her debut…





