Eko-NAFEST 2022: Nigerians in the Diaspora set to storm Lagos





As Lagos prepares for a mega hosting of the 30th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture ( Nafest) also known as the Unity Festival, Nigerians in Diaspora, particularly Lagosians, have called on Governor, Babajide sanwo-0lu to use the hosting opportunity to draw global attention to the infrastructural development in the city of aquatic splendour.

Nafest, transformed into a global cultural tourism brand under Otunba Segun Runsewe, Nigeria’s culture chief marketer and Director-General, National Council for Art and Culture ( NCAC), births in lagos in November 2022, with Nigeria’s politically structured 36 states, confirmed to showcase the best of their indigenous cultural endowments.

Lagosians and Nigerians in Diaspora are excited about lagos government hosting the authentic Nigeria cultural vehicle and have indicated readiness to invite their friends to Nigeria to witness the event, commending the wife of the governor for her commitment and support as ” mama Eko…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper