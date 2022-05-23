He took advantage of me because he’s stronger, 15-year-old rape victim laments





By Dayo Johnson Akure

A 15-year-old girl, has narrated to the court how a 20-year-old man, Stephanus Stephen, overpowered her and forcefully raped her twice in her father’s living room, in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The Victim told a Chief Magistrate court in Ondo town, that the accused person forcefully defiled her twice at her father’s house between February and May 2022 at No 5 Morolayo street, Valentino in Ondo.

She told the court that ” l was asleep in my family’s living room when Stephen came to meet me and started touching me, I was scared. So, I started shouting, but nobody was around. It was just myself and him in the house.

“He forced himself on me and raped me. He was stronger than me. He also told me not to talk and that if I should tell anyone, he would kill me. I was very scared to tell anybody because of his threat.

“Around May again, he threatened me that if I did not cooperate with him, he would kill me and my sister.

” I was crying and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper