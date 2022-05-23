Just in: Nigeria records 3.11% economic growth in Q1’22 – NBS





By Babajide Komolafe

Economy Editor

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.11%, year on year, YoY, in the first quarter of the year (Q1’22) from 0.51%

recorded in the corresponding period in 2021 (Q1’21).

The NBS stated this in the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Q1 2022) released this morning.

The statement reads: “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.11% (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2022, showing a sustained positive growth for six consecutive quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020 when negative growth rates were recorded in quarter two and three of 2020.

“The first quarter 2022 growth rate further represents an improvement in economic performance. The observed trend since Q4 2020 is an indication of a gradual economic stability.

“The Q1 2022 growth rate was higher than the 0.51% growth rate recorded in Q1 2021 by 2.60% points and lower than 3.98% recorded in Q4 2021 by 0.88% points….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper