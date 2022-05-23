New Rele Gallery explores endless opportunity in art business





By Prisca Sam-Duru

It’s astounding how the Nigerian art industry has evolved over the years; thanks to practitioners, galleries and few available collectors.

Last Sunday, one of the leading art galleries, Rele Art Gallery, recorded a milestone when it opened its new space on Thomson Avenue, Ikoyi Lagos, thereby, saying goodbye to its previous location at Onikan, Lagos; a space it occupied for seven years.

The fun-filled event that marked the opening of the new gallery space was not without the main reason for which Rele was established. And so, the new space opened May 1st, 2022, with “Subtle Textures”, an inaugural group exhibition featuring works by Osi Audu, Annick Kamgang, Sedireng Mothibatsela, Kelani Abass, Papa Omotayo and Temitayo Ogunbiyi. The exhibition explores the generative qualities of drawing and line in creating composite forms and spheres of knowledge.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper