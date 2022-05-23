Nigerians react as Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7





Nigerians are Reacting over the emergence of Progress as the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.

Progress was on Sunday declared the winner of the music competition by the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter emerged as the winner of the show at the Grand Finale held in Lagos State after he peeped his colleague Zadok to the grand prize worth N100m.

According to the organisers of the show, the singer will walk away with 30 million naira, a brand new SUV, a recording deal and other exciting prices.

The show, which started with the top 12 contestants, was broadcast across Africa Magic stations.

Following the development, some Nigerians took to social media to congratulate the singer for emerging as the winner of the music show, while others consoled Zadok for being the runner-up.

See some of the reactions below:

Progress just OUT did himself again with a WINNING performance.

That was exceptional, high Octane, thoroughly Spirited if…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper