Nigeria’s fading economic prospects





Nigerian Flag

By Dele Sobowale

Late British Prime Minister, Harold Wilson, 1916-1995, was the first to pronounce that “a week in politics is a long time.”

That was long before the world became a smaller global village on account of the internet.

Today, any significant event occurring in any nation on earth is known all over the world within minutes. The major international networks – ALJAZEERA, BBC and CNN – were broadcasting the news of the murder of Deborah in Sokoto less than three hours after the mob murder occurred. Nobody needs to be told the image of Nigeria painted by that incident; especially, when it was placed side by side with the report of another attack on the Catholic Bishop’ s Court in the same city. Federal Government officials who had done a good job convincing the US authorities that Christians were not under siege in Nigeria now watched helplessly as their work was being undone in less than six weeks.

A year is also now a long time in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper