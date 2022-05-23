PHOTOS: Charly Boy, others protest against jungle justice on late Deborah Samuel

By
Headliners
-
2


084851c1 d57b 48ea 89ff 5d3a975471c7
084851c1 d57b 48ea 89ff 5d3a975471c7

Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy on Monday led some Nigerians to protest against jungle justice occurring in some parts of the country.

5cccb06c 1219 4d53 8199 8cc9251b2086

Charly Boy who strongly condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was gruesomely killed for alleged blasphemy called for urgent measures by the government to tackle jungle justice in Nigeria.

He said ”We can’t pretend that our sensibilities have not been assaulted by so much bloodletting happening all over our country.

READ ALSO:

”If poverty, hopelessness, hunger and the indiscriminate killings of our sons and daughter can not unite us, what will?”

The post PHOTOS: Charly Boy,…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR