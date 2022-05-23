Release ‘Mama Biafra’, Nnamdi Kanu thunders from DSS detention





Steve Oko

Detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded immediate stoppage of the senseless killings going on in the South East.

The IPOB Leader who spoke from the Department of State Services, DSS, detention in Abuja where he is currently detained expressed rage over the spate of bloodletting and insecurity in the South East.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard Monday evening, after visiting the IPOB Leader in detention said he was saddened by the reports of Killings across South East.

He said that his brother “does not believe in bloodshed” and felt too bad that blood suckers had been on the prowl in the South East almost unchallenged.

Kanu was quoted as saying that all those behind the current killings in South East must be held accountable for their atrocities, saying that Ndigbo are not known for cannibalism.

The IPOB Leader also demanded the immediate release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper