Reps begin probe of unremitted multi-million dollars by terminal operator, NPA to federation account





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—The House of Representatives has demanded explanation from management of Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, over non-remittance into the federation account of the $852 million and N1.897 billion paid by terminal operators.

The demand made by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Wole Oke, weekend, followed the launch of a large scale investigation by the committee into the matter.

The probe came on the heels of 12 audit queries from the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation on the financial statement of the NPA for the 2019 financial year.

Of the number, NPA has only responded to one, which is the indebtedness of terminal operators to the government.

NPA, however, said the sum of N269.410 million of the N1.8 billion has been recovered, while the balance of N1.6 billion invoices processed on the encumbered areas remain unpaid.

NPA had said: “the sum of $504,663,452.37 is volume change on fix…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper